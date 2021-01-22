All roads lead to hell here, say motorists

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: “It is like a road to hell,” says a motorist while trying to negotiate the bumpy road in Nerkundram which has yet to be relaid. During the monsoon, two-wheelers slipped many times in the stretch, causing injuries to riders and pillion riders. Similarly, four-wheelers got stuck in the wet slush for hours until help arrived. But the plight remains unchanged.

“Nothing has changed and it is difficult for pedestrians to walk on the road as vehicles swerve right and left to negotiate the bumps and potholes,” says 60-year-old Muthammal. The key arterial road for Nerkundram and Chinmaya Nagar residents, which links to Poonamallee Highway, Koyambedu Wholesale Market and the Kaliamman Koil Street is yet to be relaid after it was dug up to relay water pipeline and underground sewage network.

Rajesh, a regular commuter on the road said, “It is usually busy in the morning and evening with market vehicles taking the road to reach Poonamalee road.” A Metro Water official said the Corporation should have laid the road where work has been finished. But Corporation engineers have a different tale to tell.

They claim that Metro Water has not given a no-objection certificate, adding even drinking water pipeline has to be laid in the stretch. But when pointed out that water pipeline test is over in this part of the stretch, an engineer said he will hold discussion with Metro Water official and confirm. When Express tried to reach out to him, he was unavailable.