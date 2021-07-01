Partially burnt body of young man found at IIT Madras campus

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The partially burnt body of a young man was found inside the premises of the IIT Madras on Thursday night. Chennai police said that the deceased was a man in his mid-20s and might have been a research student but they are yet to ascertain his identity.

While initial media reports claimed that the deceased was a student from Kerala, police denied these reports. Sources said that some students found the body near some bushes by the hockey field inside the campus at around 8 pm on Thursday. The information was passed on to the Kotturpuram police who rushed to the spot. The body was sent to the Royapettah Government Hospital for post mortem.

Police said that the skin on the deceased's face as well as on some other parts of the body was partially burnt. A senior police officer said that they had not found any suspicious materials at the spot where the body was found. Police have registered a case of suspicious death and are investigating whether the man was murdered or if he died by suicide.