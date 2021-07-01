Two parcels containing MDMA pills seized from Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two postal parcels from The Netherlands and France containing 105 MDMA tablets worth Rs 5.25 lakh was seized by Chennai Air Customs at Foreign Post Office.

The first parcel from The Netherlands was addressed to a Guntur-based person. On opening, a greeting card “Hoera! Jij Bent Jarig” written in Dutch meaning “Hurray! It’s Your Birthday” was found inside.

Inside the card one opaque silver plastic pouch containing a ziplock packet was found in which 50 blue-colour tablets marked as “Jurassis”, suspected to be MDMA and valued at Rs 2.5 lakh were found.

The second parcel from France was addressed to a Nagercoil-based person. It had 55 skull-shaped MDMA tablets worth Rs 2.75 lakh.