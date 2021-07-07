Chennai-based trust engages in Covid relief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Crowdwave Trust founded by Ritika Reddy, a non-profit crowd funding platform has been elemental in facilitation of funds and support for COVID-19 relief work during the second lockdown. Having raised over Rs 1 crore since March 2020, the trust is active in connecting the verified NGOs to individuals who wish to contribute to relief work with no hidden charges whatsoever.

Through its relentless efforts, The Crowdwave Trust organised monthly rations for 1,000 families, meals and water provided to 36,000 people, medicine/medical equipment/oxygen/ food rations aid given for 25+ organisations and horse food (2,720 kg)/dog food (1,400 kg)/cat food (196 kg).

The Trust raised money to help various organisations across India like Sri Arunodayam Charitable Trust, Netrodaya IRCDUC, Shine Trust, Turning Point, All the Children, Yein Udaan, Sarada Foundation, Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary, PFA Chennai, PFA Bengaluru, Ek Tara, The Kindness Foundation, The Spastics Society of Tamilnadu, and raised money for taking care of stray animals, For details, visit: crowdwavetrust.org