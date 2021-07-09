Sanitary workers protest, ask for jobs back

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 300 conservancy workers gathered at the Ripon Building on Thursday, protesting the alleged dismissal of contract workers under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) scheme after privatisation of 11 of the 15 Corporation zones.

The protesting workers were later dispersed by the police. Waste collection and transportation in Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and Ambattur zones had been handed to Ramky Enviro from February, while Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones are handled by Urbaser SA Sumeet.

“I went to work on January 11, and was told that I’m no longer working there because many Corporation zones have been privatised and permanent corporation workers have to be accommodated. I have been jobless for seven months now,” said Palani (name changed), from Anna Nagar zone.