STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sanitary workers protest, ask for jobs back

The protesting workers were later dispersed by the police.

Published: 09th July 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitary workers in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 300 conservancy workers gathered at the Ripon Building on Thursday, protesting the alleged dismissal of contract workers under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) scheme after privatisation of 11 of the 15 Corporation zones.

The protesting workers were later dispersed by the police. Waste collection and transportation in Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and Ambattur zones had been handed to Ramky Enviro from February, while Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones are handled by Urbaser SA Sumeet.

“I went to work on January 11, and was told that I’m no longer working there because many Corporation zones have been privatised and permanent corporation workers have to be accommodated. I have been jobless for seven months now,” said Palani (name changed), from Anna Nagar zone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanitary workers chennai
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp