Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on July 15. Here's the list of areas to be hit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 5 pm on Thursday (July 15). Supply will be restored if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

The areas where power will be suspended are:

Maduravoyal area: MMDA colony, Varalaksmi Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Dhanlakshmi Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Ayyappa Nagar, Balamurugan Nagar, Rajarajan Nagar, Vanagaram Mettukuppam road and above surrounding areas.