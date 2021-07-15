Come with broomsticks, we will clean Madras HC together: Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Registrar (Administration) to ensure that the eco-friendly and clean atmosphere of the court campus is maintained at all times. The issue pertains to a PIL petition moved by advocate N Rajkumar seeking the court to direct the authorities concerned to ensure that the court campus is clean, litter-free, and more accessible to people with disabilities.

Admitting the plea, Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee said, “One Sunday, come with broomstick and buckets. I will also come and we will clean the High Court together... The Registrar (Administration) and I will meet and resolve the minor issues that need to be addressed. We will do all this after the Independence Day, and provided that the Covid third wave stays away.”

“The Registrar will also look into accessibility problems referred to by the petitioner particularly for persons with disabilities, elderly citizens and others. Better elevator facilities on the court campus may also be explored,” the court ordered and adjourned the plea to September 1 for the Registrar to file a report.