Webinar on tackling post-Covid times

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To create awareness among the students about the need to up-skill and re-skill themselves to meet the demands of a post-Covid world, The New Indian Express in association with Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) is organising a webinar on July 17.

The webinar will provide a chance to the participants to get up close and personal with the leading people from the sector. Students can register at edexlive.com.

The pandemic has brought the discussion of up-skill to the forefront. TNIE and SRIHER have joined hands to answer questions in a series of webinars for students focused on their higher education and careers. A panel of international experts will discuss Tech demands and the need to keep learning on July 17.

The webinar series, which comes to an end on July 17 was organised to support students figure out a range of topics that are essential for their future. The webinar organised on July 17 at 5 pm will have Madhu Kandasamy from Qualcomm, PB Kotur, who handles Global Talent Engagement at Wipro, Dr Steve Hoover, Executive Director of the Global Cybersecurity Institute, RIT, USA and Dr V Raju, Sri Ramachandra Engineering and Technology, SRIHER discussing tech demands of the future and the need to keep upskilling. Interested students or graduates looking to explore options, can register for the webinar at edexlive.com.