STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Webinar on tackling post-Covid times

The webinar will provide a chance to the participants to get up close and personal with the leading people from the sector. Students can register at edexlive.com. 

Published: 16th July 2021 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To create awareness among the students about the need to up-skill and re-skill themselves to meet the demands of a post-Covid world, The New Indian Express in association with Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER) is organising a webinar on July 17.

The webinar will provide a chance to the participants to get up close and personal with the leading people from the sector. Students can register at edexlive.com. 

The pandemic has brought the discussion of up-skill to the forefront. TNIE and SRIHER have joined hands to answer questions in a series of webinars for students focused on their higher education and careers. A panel of international experts will discuss Tech demands and the need to keep learning on July 17. 

The webinar series, which comes to an end on July 17 was organised to support students figure out a range of topics that are essential for their future. The webinar organised on July 17 at 5 pm will have Madhu Kandasamy from Qualcomm, PB Kotur, who handles Global Talent Engagement at Wipro, Dr Steve Hoover, Executive Director of the Global Cybersecurity Institute, RIT, USA and Dr V Raju, Sri Ramachandra Engineering and Technology, SRIHER discussing tech demands of the future and the need to keep upskilling. Interested students or graduates looking to explore options,  can register for the webinar at edexlive.com.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp