Minister Sekar Babu reviews works for cable car service to Sholinghur temple in Ranipet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) Minister P K Sekar Babu reviewed the works for a cable car service to the Shri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Sholinghur in Ranipet.

Once completed, the service will reduce the time and effort of devotees to reach the temple, located atop 750 ft-high hill and currently reachable only by climbing 1,305 steps. The cable-car system will have eight coaches (four travelling in each direction) and features such as automatic doors.

The contract for the project was awarded to a Kolkata-based firm at Rs 9.30 crore. The minister, in a meeting held at the HR&CE commissionerate on Saturday, instructed officials concerned to expedite the works and dedicate the service to the public at the earliest. He also urged them to establish basic amenities at the rope-car station.