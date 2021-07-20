Forza Horizon 4: A road trip

Anusha Ganapathi By

CHENNAI: It is known differently in different languages, “but its power… it is universally legendary”, they say. You might know it as the “W” button, or the “up” arrow on your keyboard. Some know it as an upward joystick movement. Outside of the virtual world, it is known as the “accelerator”. I have recently realised that this legendary button was built to be enjoyed best in the “Forza Motorsport” universe.

Racing across graphically created British roads is now my favourite way to pass the time. Racing games have long since been the most welcoming game format. Racing games do not skill-discriminate — they have all of three buttons to use, and no one can go wrong there. They portray shiny cars. They have scenic views. They have amazing in-game music. Chances are, you too have been the unwitting consumer of a racing game at some point.

As the hype for Forza Horizon 5 increases, it is necessary to revisit the waning Forza Horizon 4 universe. FH4 starts on a pleasantly rainy day in fictional UK. As I ride in clean roads, bordered by forests and lakes, skid across patches of grass, break stone walls during surprise turnings, and draw tiny donuts in the dirt... I realised something. That it does not really matter if I lose the next cross-country race. I hardly blink when my driving incompetence on a tractor razes down half a forest. The 4v4 “Kings” game that I lost? I didn’t rage over it. I am happy. The game is rewarding for its own sake.

FH4 is a game that has upped the minimum requirements of a good car game. The open world spoils me with a dozen different activities to choose from at any point. The influence and credit systems are effortless. Regular play can boost up your credits, and you can acquire a new super car every hour (hundreds to choose from). Each car provides a different playing experience, and in addition to enjoying their quirks — you also learn a bit about automotives.

The peacefulness of this racing sim also means this — the co-op version of the game is as enjoyable as a road-trip with friends. The convoy option allows for custom races, and it gets fun based on the cars you choose. Dreamt of doing a drag race in a 1945 Willys MB Jeep? You got it. Ever wanted to out-rev an aircraft in a Bugatti? Already done. FH4, is undoubtedly, the best game available via the Xbox game pass on the PC and the Xbox. I bestow it with the high S2 rating on my game scale.

