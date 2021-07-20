STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Forza Horizon 4: A road trip

It is known differently in different languages, “but its power… it is universally legendary”, they say. You might know it as the “W” button, or the “up” arrow on your keyboard.

Published: 20th July 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is known differently in different languages, “but its power… it is universally legendary”, they say. You might know it as the “W” button, or the “up” arrow on your keyboard. Some know it as an upward joystick movement. Outside of the virtual world, it is known as the “accelerator”. I have recently realised that this legendary button was built to be enjoyed best in the “Forza Motorsport” universe. 

Racing across graphically created British roads is now my favourite way to pass the time. Racing games have long since been the most welcoming game format. Racing games do not skill-discriminate — they have all of three buttons to use, and no one can go wrong there. They portray shiny cars. They have scenic views. They have amazing in-game music. Chances are, you too have been the unwitting consumer of a racing game at some point.

As the hype for Forza Horizon 5 increases, it is necessary to revisit the waning Forza Horizon 4 universe. FH4 starts on a pleasantly rainy day in fictional UK. As I ride in clean roads, bordered by forests and lakes, skid across patches of grass, break stone walls during surprise turnings, and draw tiny donuts in the dirt... I realised something. That it does not really matter if I lose the next cross-country race. I hardly blink when my driving incompetence on a tractor razes down half a forest. The 4v4 “Kings” game that I lost? I didn’t rage over it. I am happy. The game is rewarding for its own sake.

FH4 is a game that has upped the minimum requirements of a good car game. The open world spoils me with a dozen different activities to choose from at any point. The influence and credit systems are effortless. Regular play can boost up your credits, and you can acquire a new super car every hour (hundreds to choose from). Each car provides a different playing experience, and in addition to enjoying their quirks — you also learn a bit about automotives.

The peacefulness of this racing sim also means this — the co-op version of the game is as enjoyable as a road-trip with friends. The convoy option allows for custom races, and it gets fun based on the cars you choose. Dreamt of doing a drag race in a 1945 Willys MB Jeep? You got it. Ever wanted to out-rev an aircraft in a Bugatti? Already done. FH4, is undoubtedly, the best game available via the Xbox game pass on the PC and the Xbox. I bestow it with the high S2 rating on my game scale.

Anusha Ganapathi

 @quofles

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp