STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Supplementary exam for private candidates, students unhappy with results

Those who missed applying for the higher secondary exams in May this year may also apply for them at the service centres.

Published: 23rd July 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Class 12 students, who are not satisfied with the marks released on July 19, and eligible private candidates who missed applying for higher secondary exams in May this year may apply for the supplementary exams online, according to a release from the Directorate of Government Examinations on Thursday.

Students who are not satisfied with their results released on July 19 may apply for these supplementary exams at the Government Examinations Service Centres from July 23 (Friday) until July 27 (except Sunday (July 25)), from 10 am to 5:45 pm, the release stated. Students will only be able to apply for all subjects and not for specific subjects alone.

Those who missed applying for the higher secondary exams in May this year may also apply for them at the service centres. Those who have already applied in May need not apply again now, the release said. 

Those who fail to apply within the mentioned dates may be given special permission to apply on July 28 with the payment of fee of Rs 1,000. Details can be accessed through www.dge.tngov.in

Where to get details?
Details of the Government Examinations Service Centres, eligibility criteria, and guidelines for private candidates can be accessed through 

www.dge.tngov.in

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp