Supplementary exam for private candidates, students unhappy with results

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Class 12 students, who are not satisfied with the marks released on July 19, and eligible private candidates who missed applying for higher secondary exams in May this year may apply for the supplementary exams online, according to a release from the Directorate of Government Examinations on Thursday.

Students who are not satisfied with their results released on July 19 may apply for these supplementary exams at the Government Examinations Service Centres from July 23 (Friday) until July 27 (except Sunday (July 25)), from 10 am to 5:45 pm, the release stated. Students will only be able to apply for all subjects and not for specific subjects alone.

Those who missed applying for the higher secondary exams in May this year may also apply for them at the service centres. Those who have already applied in May need not apply again now, the release said.

Those who fail to apply within the mentioned dates may be given special permission to apply on July 28 with the payment of fee of Rs 1,000. Details can be accessed through www.dge.tngov.in

