STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Both Covid vaccine doses must for staff, family members: Health dept

The Tamil Nadu health department on Saturday issued guidelines on Covid-appropriate behaviour for workplaces, industries, and factories. 

Published: 25th July 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Woman gets vaccine

Image for representational purpose only (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu health department on Saturday issued guidelines on Covid-appropriate behaviour for workplaces, industries, and factories. In a notification issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Prevention Medicine, all the district health officials and Chennai Corporation officials have been asked to ensure that workplaces are screening their staff while they enter their premises.

All staff and family members must be vaccinated with two doses and companies must appoint a qualified health inspector at their own cost for monitoring and coordinating health activities in the premises. A Covid-19 health team must be created on the premises and awareness measures must be held, the guidelines state.

Also, according to the guidelines, the screening process must include asking the employee for any Covid-19 related symptoms, if family members have symptoms, checking body temperature and checking if the staff is quarantined for having symptoms. 

Secondly, the guidelines say that mask-wearing is mandatory at all workplaces, and administrations must monitor mask compliance through supervisors and managers, including CCTV monitoring. “Anyone without mask must be sent out of the workplace,” it says. 

The guidelines insist on maintaining social distancing, hand-washing facilities, and hand sanitation as well. In canteen and dining area, the workers must be divided into groups and meals and tea timings should be split across the groups. “Sufficient distancing should be maintained in dining hall and zig-zag, or alternate seating arrangements shall be adhered to,” guidelines read. In quarters and dorms, Covid appropriate behaviour must be followed and if anyone is found symptomatic, action must be taken. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp