Both Covid vaccine doses must for staff, family members: Health dept

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu health department on Saturday issued guidelines on Covid-appropriate behaviour for workplaces, industries, and factories. In a notification issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Prevention Medicine, all the district health officials and Chennai Corporation officials have been asked to ensure that workplaces are screening their staff while they enter their premises.

All staff and family members must be vaccinated with two doses and companies must appoint a qualified health inspector at their own cost for monitoring and coordinating health activities in the premises. A Covid-19 health team must be created on the premises and awareness measures must be held, the guidelines state.

Also, according to the guidelines, the screening process must include asking the employee for any Covid-19 related symptoms, if family members have symptoms, checking body temperature and checking if the staff is quarantined for having symptoms.

Secondly, the guidelines say that mask-wearing is mandatory at all workplaces, and administrations must monitor mask compliance through supervisors and managers, including CCTV monitoring. “Anyone without mask must be sent out of the workplace,” it says.

The guidelines insist on maintaining social distancing, hand-washing facilities, and hand sanitation as well. In canteen and dining area, the workers must be divided into groups and meals and tea timings should be split across the groups. “Sufficient distancing should be maintained in dining hall and zig-zag, or alternate seating arrangements shall be adhered to,” guidelines read. In quarters and dorms, Covid appropriate behaviour must be followed and if anyone is found symptomatic, action must be taken.

