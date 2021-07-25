STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class 10 girl from police club to bowl for TN

A 14-year-old girl from Chennai Police Girls Club has been selected as a fast bowler by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to represent the State in National-level competitions.

R Karthika

By Express News Service

R Karthika is a resident of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements in Kannagi Nagar. A Class 10 student at a government high school, her father is into scrap business while her mother works as a domestic help. Karthika was part of the Boys and Girls Club attached to the Kannagi Nagar division for the past two years, said the police. Karthika was interested in cricket and she was coached by Deepak and Hussain.

On July 17, the TNCA conducted a selection process for the Under-19 Tamil Nadu women’s cricket team. Of the 600 aspirants, 115 were selected after the first round and it was further reduced to 60 girls. Karthika was placed as number 14 of the squad and has been selected as a fast bowler. 

In the Boys and Girls Club of the Kannagi Nagar division, 174 students are actively trained in physical fitness, sports and education by multiple volunteers. Of the 174 students, 97 are girls. In 2019, 35 girls were selected for the National kabaddi competition in which Anitha (20) was selected from the Girls Club. In the Under-16 category, Gayathri, Aishwarya and Krithika were selected. 

The Boys and Girls Clubs were started in 2003 to educate and train children from economically backward families. Senior officers appreciated Deputy Commissioner of Adyar, V Vikraman for his efforts to support the club children.

