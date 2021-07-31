STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Woman kills alcoholic husband in ‘self defence’

A 30-year-old woman killed her husband and surrendered in Kancheepuram on Thursday midnight.

Published: 31st July 2021 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational image. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman killed her husband and surrendered in Kancheepuram on Thursday midnight. The woman, Rashiya, claimed that she killed her husband in self defence. Police sources said that Rashiya married Navshaad in 2008.

However, Navshaad, an auto driver, was an alcoholic and used to fight with Rashiya regularly. In her statement, Rashiya claimed that her husband came home drunk on Thursday night and during an argument Navshaad took out a knife and attempted to stab Rashiya. 

However, he slipped and fell on the floor. Rashiya picked up the knife and stabbed him. Following this, the woman surrendered before Sivakanchi police. A team rushed to the house and sent the body to Government Kancheepuram Hospital for postmortem.

A senior police officer told TNIE that the woman was booked under section 302 (punishment for murder). When asked if section 100 (the right of private defence) would be invoked, the officer said that it is too early to comment about it, adding that further investigation is on.

Section 100
When asked if section 100 (right of private defence) would be invoked, an officer said it is too early to talk about it

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
self defence death
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp