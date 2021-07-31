Woman kills alcoholic husband in ‘self defence’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old woman killed her husband and surrendered in Kancheepuram on Thursday midnight. The woman, Rashiya, claimed that she killed her husband in self defence. Police sources said that Rashiya married Navshaad in 2008.

However, Navshaad, an auto driver, was an alcoholic and used to fight with Rashiya regularly. In her statement, Rashiya claimed that her husband came home drunk on Thursday night and during an argument Navshaad took out a knife and attempted to stab Rashiya.

However, he slipped and fell on the floor. Rashiya picked up the knife and stabbed him. Following this, the woman surrendered before Sivakanchi police. A team rushed to the house and sent the body to Government Kancheepuram Hospital for postmortem.

A senior police officer told TNIE that the woman was booked under section 302 (punishment for murder). When asked if section 100 (the right of private defence) would be invoked, the officer said that it is too early to comment about it, adding that further investigation is on.

