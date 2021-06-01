STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US city donates USD 10,000 to Chennai for covid-19 relief

A release from the US Consulate General here said San Antonio, Texas, donated the sum as a gesture of solidarity with its sister city.

Foreign exchange, US Dollar, Dollar notes

For representational purposes (File photo)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chennai Sister City in the US, San Antonio, has donated USD 10,000 towards COVID-19 relief work in the southern metropolis.

A release from the US Consulate General here said San Antonio, Texas, donated the sum as a gesture of solidarity with its sister city.

Chennai and San Antonio signed a Sister City International agreement in 2008 to deepen cooperation between the two in trade, investment, and culture.

"Members of the Rotary Club of San Antonio donated USD 5,000 to the Rotary Club of Madras East as a token of the sister city's support during this unprecedented time."

"Anuja SA, a non-profit organization created to promote the Sister City alliance between San Antonio and Chennai, donated USD 5,000 to double the total donation to USD 10,000," it said.

US Consul General Judith Ravin was quoted as saying that "it is wonderful to witness two global communities come together through the Sister Cities program in times of need."

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said his city "stands in support of those who are affected by the ongoing crisis in India."

The relationship between Chennai and San Antonio was an important one, Nirenberg added.

