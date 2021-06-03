Research proposals invited in energy sector by innovation hub formed by Anna University, NLC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anihees, an innovation hub established together by Anna University and the Centre for Applied Research and Development, NLC India Ltd, has invited research proposals in the area of energy, environment and sustainability relevant to coal, lignite, renewable or alternate green energy sources.

In a statement, the innovation hub said that institutions, researchers, individuals, innovators, organisations, start-ups, MSMEs and SMEs can submit their proposals by June 30.

The proposal can be submitted under a variety of themes including conversion of lignite to value-added products; development of suitable gas cleaning modules; catalyst or emission control in power plants; solar based hydrogen generation system; low cost space cooling from waste heat or renewable energy based cooling system; separation of minerals from ash; and value added silica products.

Applicants must hold a degree of at least one of the following: Diploma, Graduate, Post Graduate or Phd in Science, Engineering or Technology. New innovators or incubatees should have a minimum of three to five members, with the age limit below 45 years, as a group associated with an entity, the statement said. More details can be found at www.annauniv.edu.