STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Research proposals invited in energy sector by innovation hub formed by Anna University, NLC

In a statement, the innovation hub said that institutions, researchers, individuals, innovators, organisations, start-ups, MSMEs and SMEs can submit their proposals by June 30

Published: 03rd June 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Anna University

Anna University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Anihees, an innovation hub established together by Anna University and the Centre for Applied Research and Development, NLC India Ltd, has invited research proposals in the area of energy, environment and sustainability relevant to coal, lignite, renewable or alternate green energy sources.

In a statement, the innovation hub said that institutions, researchers, individuals, innovators, organisations, start-ups, MSMEs and SMEs can submit their proposals by June 30.

The proposal can be submitted under a variety of themes including conversion of lignite to value-added products; development of suitable gas cleaning modules; catalyst or emission control in power plants; solar based hydrogen generation system; low cost space cooling from waste heat or renewable energy based cooling system; separation of minerals from ash; and value added silica products.

Applicants must hold a degree of at least one of the following: Diploma, Graduate, Post Graduate or Phd in Science, Engineering or Technology. New innovators or incubatees should have a minimum of three to five members, with the age limit below 45 years, as a group associated with an entity, the statement said. More details can be found at www.annauniv.edu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anihees Anna University
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp