STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Digital diligence in focus at FICCI virtual conference

CapitaLand was the Platinum sponsor for the conference. Israel and Estonia were the country partners for this International Conference.

Published: 10th June 2021 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 02:04 AM   |  A+A-

FICCI

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Technology Panel of Tamil Nadu State Council of FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) conducted a one-day virtual conference and exhibition on the theme ‘Digital Technologies Transforming Healthcare Ecosystem and Creating Opportunities’, recently. CapitaLand was the Platinum sponsor for the conference. Israel and Estonia were the country partners for this International Conference.

The virtual conference was inaugurated by T Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Information Technology, Government of Tamil Nadu. In his inaugural address, he highlighted the various technology initiatives taken by the Government of Tamil Nadu around healthcare including the command centres, how they are able to map each district and village and provide the latest information. He also highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to mitigate the oxygen, ICU beds and other urgent requirements.

He also released the knowledge paper prepared by FICCI and Itihaasa Research and Digital on ‘Digital health in India’ and inaugurated the DT5 Virtual Exhibition. Neeraj Mittal, IT secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, delivered the presidential address. He pointed out that this DT5 conference and exhibition has come at the right time during COVID-19, where we are looking for new ideas around “automation of healthcare” with new technologies as well as how to position TN as the leading state for medical devices and equipment.

The keynote address was delivered by C Velan, head of Chennai City Operations, CapitaLand. The special address was delivered by Santosh Misra, commissioner for e-Governance. Jonathan Zadka, consul General for Israel, South India, delivered the Guest of Honor address, while Kumar Vembu co-founder of Zoho, delivered the special address. GSK Velu, chairman, FICCI; Rajaram Venkataraman, convenor and head of technology panel, FICCI Tamilnadu , and Sridharan, head, FICCI Tamil and u also addressed the gathering.

The conference saw several hundreds from across the world which included CXO’s, board members, hospital administrators, doctors, technicians, start-ups, industry consultants, business leaders from across the industry, senior manager, regulators , gover nment personnel, technologists, engineers, informations ecurity specialists, faculty and research scholar s, at tending via YouTube, Facebook and Zoom. The Atmanirbhar Exhibition platform called “Kriya-Digifair” was created by Kriyatec IT Systems, the technology partners for the conference. The New Indian Express was the print partner. The exhibition and the stalls are open till July 5.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FICCI
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp