Digital diligence in focus at FICCI virtual conference

CHENNAI: The Technology Panel of Tamil Nadu State Council of FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) conducted a one-day virtual conference and exhibition on the theme ‘Digital Technologies Transforming Healthcare Ecosystem and Creating Opportunities’, recently. CapitaLand was the Platinum sponsor for the conference. Israel and Estonia were the country partners for this International Conference.

The virtual conference was inaugurated by T Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Information Technology, Government of Tamil Nadu. In his inaugural address, he highlighted the various technology initiatives taken by the Government of Tamil Nadu around healthcare including the command centres, how they are able to map each district and village and provide the latest information. He also highlighted the various initiatives taken by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to mitigate the oxygen, ICU beds and other urgent requirements.

He also released the knowledge paper prepared by FICCI and Itihaasa Research and Digital on ‘Digital health in India’ and inaugurated the DT5 Virtual Exhibition. Neeraj Mittal, IT secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, delivered the presidential address. He pointed out that this DT5 conference and exhibition has come at the right time during COVID-19, where we are looking for new ideas around “automation of healthcare” with new technologies as well as how to position TN as the leading state for medical devices and equipment.

The keynote address was delivered by C Velan, head of Chennai City Operations, CapitaLand. The special address was delivered by Santosh Misra, commissioner for e-Governance. Jonathan Zadka, consul General for Israel, South India, delivered the Guest of Honor address, while Kumar Vembu co-founder of Zoho, delivered the special address. GSK Velu, chairman, FICCI; Rajaram Venkataraman, convenor and head of technology panel, FICCI Tamilnadu , and Sridharan, head, FICCI Tamil and u also addressed the gathering.

The conference saw several hundreds from across the world which included CXO’s, board members, hospital administrators, doctors, technicians, start-ups, industry consultants, business leaders from across the industry, senior manager, regulators , gover nment personnel, technologists, engineers, informations ecurity specialists, faculty and research scholar s, at tending via YouTube, Facebook and Zoom. The Atmanirbhar Exhibition platform called “Kriya-Digifair” was created by Kriyatec IT Systems, the technology partners for the conference. The New Indian Express was the print partner. The exhibition and the stalls are open till July 5.