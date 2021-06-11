'Rockstar' chimpanzee Gowri delivers baby at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The famed chimpanzee couple Gombe (28) and Gowri (23) in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park are proud parents now.

On June 9, Gowri gave birth to a baby. The mother and baby are healthy and are under continuous monitoring of the veterinary team.

The Vandalur Zoo received the pair of chimpanzees from the Singapore Zoo on October 1, 2005.

Gombe and Gowri are a 'rockstar' couple loved by lakhs of visitors who frequent the Vandalur Zoo annually.



Chimpanzees are an endangered species endemic to the African continent, said a release from the Vandalur Zoo on Friday.

Due to COVID-19, the Vandalur Zoo has remained closed since April this year.