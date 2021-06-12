Reading with pride

Kannalmozhi Kabilan and Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: But how could you live and have no story to tell?” The 1848 novel, White Nights by Fyodor Dostoevsky presents this very quotable line. But, in the here and now, the more pertinent question would perhaps be who gets to tell our stories. For far too long, this parameter has been out of the hands of too many considered to be the ‘other’.

But art has its way of breaking through, doesn’t it? Over the years, the world of literature has come to benefit from the sheer magic of stories from LGBTQIA+ writers, opening up a whole new realm of representation and resonance. Here are some handpicked recommendations that people on the spectrum share with Kannalmozhi Kabilan and Roshne Balasubramanian.

Thanuja, By Thanuja Price:

Rs 330, Available on: Thamizhbooks.com

“A friend suggested I read this book and it was the best recommendation. This autobiography by Thanuja, a trans woman, very vividly talks about instances and accounts of abuse and violence she faced. Her observations of trans women from across the world, their plight, and the injustice they face tugs the strings of your heart as you turn the pages. A person from the Tamizh Eelam, her narrative takes a new dimension. In ways, it becomes intersectional about gender, societal changes, politics and patriarchy. She discusses how her identity as an agadhi (refugee) too furthered her challenges in her search to find answers about her life. In parts, it sheds light on the Jamath system that exists among the transgender communities, the resistance she faced, her journey and how she fought through it all. Perhaps the first autobiography of a Sri Lankan Tamil trans woman, this is a book one shouldn’t miss!”

— Subarna, artist

Pet By Akwaeke Emezi

Price: Rs 475 (Paperback) Rs 1,198 (Hardcover)

Available on: Amazon.in, Audible (audiobook) and Kindle (ebook)

“This has been written by someone who is non-binary. There is not only the representation of individuals who use they/ them pronouns but also a representation of darkness in this world and people are giving their all to fight it. There’s a representation of being non-verbal, using sign language to communicate. There’s a representation of so many things that mainstream media never considers because they don’t care for minorities.”

— Krishna, student/ musician

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

By Taylor Jenkins Reid

Price: Rs 359 (Paperback), Rs 1,820 (Hardcover)

Available on: Amazon.in and Kindle (ebook)

“Bi-representation in books has always been reserved for the side characters or the best friend character who never contributes much to the plot point. Being on the spectrum with absolutely no representation of powerful bi-characters who rule the story always bothered me and made me lose interest in any narrative that tried too hard to be relatable to the bi community. Enter Evelyn Hugo who painted the colours of bisexuality in her brilliant way that you cannot help but fall in love with the pizzaz she throws around so effortlessly. Taylor Jenkins Reid managed to give us a central character who was not only a queer icon but also unapologetically sociopolitical. The sheer brilliance of the words “Don’t ignore half of me so you can fit me into a box. Don’t do that” from the book has helped me be accepting of my sexual orientation in more ways than one.

— Stein*, student/marketing associate

Vaada Malli

By Su Samuthiram

Price: Rs 1,648; Available on: Flipkart

“The story revolves around Suyambu, a trans woman and her battle with society. The author doesn’t just scratch the surface of the problems people from the community go through but poignantly dives deep into their lives. A parallel narrative about Suyambu’s love for another person too struck the right chords

for me. While explaining her vulnerability, the story also shows Suyambu as a porali fighting for

the rights of the trans community and and it makes for a very powerful read.

— Alagu Jegan, Aniyam Foundation

Something Like Gravity

By Amber Smith Price: Rs 828 (Paperback), Rs 1,328 (Hardcover)

Available on: Amazon.in, Kindle (ebook)

“This was the first time I read a book and saw myself in it. The main character is also a transboy, just like me. His parents are arguing about him in the car; while his mom is misgendering him, his dad is on his side. And the second that I read that page, I was moved to tears. My story was being told in these two lines. That has never happened before in the hundreds and hundreds of books we’re exposed to. And that is why it is of utmost importance, so people (on the LGBTQIA+ spectrum) understand that art is for them as well.”

— Krishna, student/musician

Queeristan: LGBTQ Inclusion in the Indian Workplace

By Parmesh Shahani

Price: Rs 403 (Hardcover)

Available on: Amazon.in, Audible (audiobook) and Kindle (ebook)

“It breaks down the term LGBTQIA+, giving people a clear idea of what transgender (or the others) is when people still think “it’s a choice”. It is nature. We don’t choose to be born. When a baby is born, do we know how they are going to identify with their gender or sexuality? It takes time for it to manifest. This book offers an insight into that in detail.”

— Malaika, model

28 Barbary Lane By Armistead Maupin

Price: Rs 6,166 (hardcover)

Available on Amazon.in

“The nine-volume book was serialised under the titles Tales of the City, More Tales of the City and Further Tales of the City. It’s about the lives of queer persons in an urban area and evokes a sense of community and home queer persons expect. The book shows the life of persons (queer and cis het) from their young adult stage of life. It shows how they navigate workplace, find community, relationships etc. The representation here is not tokenisation. Rather it is the queer characters that push the story forward.” — Moulee, diversity, equity & inclusion strategist

Vidupattavai By Gireesh

Price: Rs 120

Available on Amazon.in (e-book)

“Written by ‘thozhar’ Gireesh, this book is a mixed bag of poems, essays and short stories. In the book, Gireesh, with his words, takes us on a unique journey, giving us a peek into the complexities and challenges that dot queer lives. Despite being a personal, intimate book, Vidupattavai gave me the space to introspect my life, the privileges and how society viewed me a gay person from a small village. In a sense, reading the book was very cathartic and I highly recommend it.”

— Anirudh, engineer

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous By Ocean Vuong

Price: Rs 1,479 (Hardcover)

Available on: Amazon.in, Audible (audiobook) and Kindle (ebook)

“The book deals with poverty, isolation, refugeeism and queerness that children of the diaspora experience in an excruciatingly detailed manner. The representation of the queer PoC protagonist is done with such authenticity that you no longer see it as just his story but a way of all the queer PoC’s lives. The exquisite prose holds the attention of the reader while discussing the trauma of being a non-white, queer war refugee in a punishing heteronormative society.”

— Stein*, student/marketing associate

The Song of Achilles By Madeline

Miller Price: Rs 947 (Paperback), Rs 4,038 (Hardcover)

Available on: Amazon.in, Audible (audiobook) and Kindle (ebook)

“Listed as one of the best queer classics of all time, this book addresses and recognises the ostracised LGBTQ community of Greek Heroes and their struggles with sexuality through the ages. This tragic re-telling focuses on the relationship of Achilles with his companion Patroclus, while he tries to battle the mortal peril his life is in. With its root in history and myth, the story of these two Greek warriors is sure to break your heart. “I could recognize him by touch alone, by smell; I would know him blind, by the way, his breaths came and his feet struck the earth. I would know him in death, at the end of the world.” With beautiful quotes like these, the author demonstrates why we need more queer stories from all periods.”

— Stein*, student/marketing associate

Girl, Woman, Other By Bernardine Evaristo

Price: Rs 698 (Hard Cover), Rs 392 (paperback)

Available on: Amazon.in, Kobo (e-book) and Google Play Books (audiobook)

“This book wonderfully represents women loving women. It’s about 12 black British women and their stories. It covers lesbian relationships through a woman’s gaze. Amid mainstream hyper-sexualisation of Sapphic relationships, it’s refreshing to read about the depth and complexities of these relationships. The beauty of this book is that it’s so much more than just lesbianism as it covers complex issues like racism, gender and privilege. Plus, the different narratives of lesbians from different generations, interconnect together to form a bigger picture. This is a must-read for fellow sapphics and allies; it can help provide a clearer understanding of what it truly means to be queer. Reading about the emotional complexities of lesbian relationships made me feel reassured, almost like a pat on my back, that lesbian relationships are indeed more than what the mainstream media portrays. We need more representation like this!”

— Kara*, medical student

Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda By Becky Albertalli

Price: Rs 741; Available on: Amazon.in

“With stories of tragedies and porattam being showcased as the norm in such queer relationships, this book came as a refreshing change. There is a part in the book where inhibitions lace the protagonist’s mind after he comes out or rather is forced to due to situations. He is scared about how his immediate circle will treat him. However, the turn of events are nothing but heartwarming. It’s beautifully weaved and has a positive impact.”

— Alagu Jegan, Aniyam Foundation

Cemetery Boys By Aiden Thomas

Price: Rs 923 (Hardcover)

Available on: Amazon.in and Kindle (ebook)

“This book is written by a queer, trans-Latinx and is about a trans-Latinx. It talks about Latin culture, their celebration...it looks into the concept of an afterlife, which is culturally important to them. It shines some light on people of colour, which is so important. The majority of works in the world is about

Caucasian cishet male and this goes against that. It touches upon more than just one thing and offers a positive representation.”

— Krishna, student/musician

Vellai Mozhi By A Revathi

Price: Rs 240

Available on: Panuval.com

“Written by ‘thozhi’ Revathi, this is a very important book that shows her trials and tribulations. I read this book at a very low point in my life and her story inspired me and brought me out of my agony and selfdoubt. With a focus on gender equality, the book is an important commentary on feminist discussions, which goes beyond the binary.”

— Kannamma, entrepreneur

*Names changed on request