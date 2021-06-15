STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Happy Monday for Chennai’s tipplers

High sales at TASMAC shops; barricades, police protection to ensure law and order

Published: 15th June 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2021 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

A man showing the bottles of liquor he bought on Monday | P Jawahar

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With barricades and a bevy of men in khaki, liquor shops in the city were arguably some of the most protected places in the State on Monday. Preparations to form queue structures by police and TASMAC personnel had started on Sunday itself. At elite TASMAC shops and those inside buildings, measures were taken to avoid stampede.

Most TASMAC outlets on main roads had barricades placed in more than two lanes with queues forming a curve. Speaking to Express, H Jeyaraman, an employee of a Choolaimedu TASMAC shop, said: “Customers started arriving and waiting in front of the shops from 7 am. As there are four TASMAC outlets along the same stretch of road, police called for backup. Tokens were issued in the morning to limit individual purchase.”

Police resort to lathicharge

A few police personnel at Mylapore said there was a rush during the 40 minutes to 5pm, the time for the shops to put up the shutters. They said they had to resort to lathicharge as a few customers jumped queue and started crowding. “There was a 600-metre-long queue in front of our store. So, we had to ration the liquor until stock arrived. We sold over 3,000 bottles within an hour,” said K Jebaraj, supervisor of an Adyar TASMAC shop. In Anna Nagar, Choolaimedu, Pallavaram, and few other localities with more than four stores along a single road, vehicular traffic moved at snail pace as liquor customers had parked their vehicles on the road. Along Anna Nagar’s Fifth Main Road, which has three outlets, cars parked on roadside stretched for over 1.5 kilometers.

Eager to open a bottle

Police personnel were later instructed to ask customers to park their vehicles along arterial roads in the residential areas. “We deployed a few personnel near the parking places as there were houses nearby. Even before returning to their vehicles, some had started consuming the liquor, littering the roads with broken glass. Police moved them away and anyone seen opening liquor bottles on the road was caught and warned,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, tea shops and salons saw customers pouring in on Monday. Salons, beauty parlours, and spas were allowed to function from 6 am to 5 pm without air-conditioners and with only 50 per cent capacity. 
Popular salons chains in the city fixed appointments for the customers since Saturday, after the government announced the relaxations. “We are full for the next seven days. We sent a few customers to nearby branches. We fill the slots based on staff strength and customer requirements,” said a salon staff.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TASMAC chennai
India Matters
Technicians prepare Pfizer vaccines at the newly opened COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)
COVID Think Tank | How did we make vaccines so fast?
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Health workers give sanitiser to a boy after collecting his swab sample in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
COVID Think Tank | Why India needs to be prepared for a COVID-19 third wave
The nuclear-capable 'Ghaznavi' missile of Pakistan. (Photo | Twitter @WarsontheBrink)
India, China, Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals: SIPRI study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)


Rahul Dravid will be coaching the Indian team in Sri Lanka: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The city reported 2,395 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp