AIADMK can’t be cowed down by ruling party: EPS, OPS

“False cases are being foisted against the IT wing office bearers of the AIADMK.

Published: 18th June 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Thursday warned the DMK against intimidating the IT wing office bearers of the AIADMK. Party’s top leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, in a joint statement said, “Let the DMK focus on providing good governance first.”

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said that the DMK men, after coming to power, started exhibiting their anti-democratic attitude across the State and have been unleashing violent attacks against the office bearers of the Information Technology (IT) wing of the AIADMK.

“False cases are being foisted against the IT wing office bearers of the AIADMK. We strongly condemn this. The DMK men are engaged in atrocities against the AIADMK when they have other important work to do for the State. It is nothing but betraying the people,” both leaders added. 

Meanwhile, following the resignation of Chennai Zone IT wing secretary Aspire K Swaminathan, the party had re-organised the IT wings of Chennai and Coimbatore zones and appointed M Kovai Satyan as the Chennai zone IT wing secretary.

