Power shutdown in parts of Chennai on June 19. Here's the list of areas to be hit

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, the power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 1 pm on Saturday (June 19). Supply will be restored ahead of 1 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

Here's the list of areas to be hit:

Pattabiram area: Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Balaji Nagar, and surrounding areas.

Thirumullaivoyal area: Lakshmipuramkonimedu, Gandhinagar, and surrounding areas.

Manali new town area: Manali New town, KGL Nagar, and surrounding areas.

Melur area: Pattamanthiri, Vallur, Athipattu.

Adyar, Besant Nagar and Sastri Nagar: TTM street, Anna colony, Vannanthurai, MG Road, Lakshmipuram.

Velachery West and Central area: Part of 100 feet Bye pass road, Lakshmi Nagar, MGR Nagar, and above nearby areas.

Velachery East area: Tansi Nagar, Anna Nagar, Anna Nagar Extension, Annai Indira Nagar, VGP Selva Nagar and Extension, Balamurugan street, Venus colony.

IT Corridor area: ETL area, Sholinganallur area, Taramani area, Thoraipakkam area, Ezhil Nagar, and surrounding areas.

Puzhal area: Valluvar Nagar, Bharathidasan Nagar, and surrounding areas.

Stanley area: Ambedkar Nagar, Stanley Nagar, Jayaram street, and surrounding areas.

Saidapet area: Rengarajapuram, Thomas nagar, Kakkan puram and surrounding areas.

Porur area: Gergambakkam, Porur, Karambakkam,Mangadu, Kundrathur and surrounding areas.

Neelankarai area: Blue Beach Road, Sea view Avenue, Casuarina Drive, and surrounding areas.

Palavakkam area: Chinna Neelangari kuppam, Ranga Reddy garden, Mettu colony, and surrounding areas.

Guindy area: Madipakkam, Adambakkam,Nanganallur, TG nagar and surrounding areas.

KK Nagar area: Ashok Nagar, KK Nagar, Vadapalani, Alagirinagar, and surrounding areas.

Ambattur area: Puliambedu, Devi Nagar, Susainagar, and surrounding areas.