STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Delay mass sapling plantation along Cooum till completion of elevated Expressway, says NHAI

The New Indian Express had reported earlier that the CRRT had already claimed to have planted over 20,000 saplings. It remains unclear if these would be affected by the elevated highway.

Published: 23rd June 2021 08:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 08:21 PM   |  A+A-

Mega plantation drive along the banks of Cooum | R Satish Babu

Mega plantation drive along the banks of Cooum | R Satish Babu

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Highways Authority of India's project implementation unit in Chennai has written to the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) to delay the remainder of the mass sapling project until the construction of the elevated highway from Chennai Port to Maduravoyal.

In a letter, addressed to the CRRT dated June 22, the Project Director said, "The alignment of the new Double Decker Elevated Highway is passing through the banks of the Cooum river and piers are proposed to be erected on the banks."

"During the construction phase, there will be movement of heavy equipment /machines at the construction site. Plantation work may hamper the construction of the elevated highway causing obstruction/reduced working space. Moreover, plants are also likely to be damaged  due to construction activities/movement of heavy equipment if they are planted before the construction of the project highway," the letter stated.

However, The New Indian Express had reported earlier that the CRRT had already claimed to have planted over 20,000 saplings. Now, it remains unclear if the saplings that have been already planted would be affected by the elevated highway.

The project aimed to plant 4.53 lakh saplings along the Cooum river bank under the Integrated Cooum river eco-restoration project for a length of 60 kilometres (30 kilometres on each side) from the river mouth to Paruthipattu and was launched by the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Among various concerns surrounding the timing and implementation of the mass plantation project, The New Indian Express in an article titled 'Seeds of doubt over CRRT’s plantation drive', published on March 16 this year, reported on the lack of a contingency plan for the saplings if the elevated Expressway project is set into motion.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a Highways official involved in the project, who did not want to be named, said, "This is a cautionary letter in case the saplings get damaged during construction work. They may carry out the work after the completion of the project."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Port Maduravoyal Cooum
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp