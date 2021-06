Power cut in parts of Chennai on June 25, here's the full list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 1 pm on Friday (June 25). Supply will be restored ahead of 1 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

The full list of areas, where power will be suspended, is as follows:

Retteri area : Selvam nagar, Kaddappa road, Villivakkam Road, Kasthuri 1 to 5th street, Parvathy Amman koil st. and surrounding areas.

Avadi Koilpathagai area : Thirumalaivasan nagar, Poompozhil nagar, Bible College, Crist colony, Ramakrishna colony and surrounding areas.

Sothuperumbedu area: Karanodai Bazaar, Devanarry, Aathu, Basthapalayam, VGP Madu, Part of Sothu Perumbedu.

Perambur Agaram area: Periyar nagar entire area, GKM colony entire area, Jayahar nagar entire area.

Poompuhar Nagar: Poompuhar nagar, Sivasakthi nagar, Kannagi nagar, MGR nagar and surrounding areas.

Madhavaram area: MGR road, KKR garden, Post box, Roja nagar, Thiru Vi Ka street, Sivasakthi nagar and surrounding areas.

Mathur and TVK Nagar area: Mathur MMDA full, Periya Mathur full, Kamarajar salai full, CPCL nagar full, Nehru nagar, Manjambakkam, Vetri nagar, Gopalapuram, Kanniappan st and surrounding areas.

Sembium area: Kakkanji nagar,Veerapandiyan st, Rajaji st, Kamaraj st and surrounding areas.

Mylapore area: Erusppa st, Kandappa, st, Dr. Natesan road, Andi st, Anthony st, Kasim st, Nallana st, Karneeswaran pagoda st, Anna salai, Thousand lights, Palaniamman koil 6th st, Parthasarathy sabha, Arumugam lane. Padmavathi road, Conran smith road, Haddows road, RK mutt road, 8th trust cross st, Madha church road, Ramasamy road, Dr. Besant road, Koya Arunagiri st, Luz Church road and surrounding areas.

Mambalam area: Ramasamy st, Usman road, Part of south, Dhandapani st.

Tambaram area: Rukmani road, East, South, North Mada st, Kuppam Beach road, Gandhi nagar, Vasantha press road, Indira nagar, Thiruvanmiyur PO, ECR, Palavakkam, Sriram nagar colony and surrounding area.

IT Corridor area: Sholinganallur, Semmencherry Karunanidhi st, Lakshman nagar, Thiruvalluvar nagar, Kottivakkam Nehru nagar, Medavakkam and surrounding areas.

Tambaram area: VGP Srinivasa nagar, Gokul nagar, Madambakkam Main Road, Parthasarathy salai, Ponniamman koil st, Indra nagar, Ashok nagar, Muthuvel nagar, Thiruvalluvar st, Balaji nagar and surrounding areas.

Thirumudivakkam area: Kundrathur, Nazarathpet, Poonamallee, Mangadu, Kumananchavadi, Somangalam, Katrambakkam, Nallur, Puthur nallur and surrounding areas.

Avadi area: JB Estate, Chinnamman koil and surrounding areas.

Tondiarpet area: Ambedkar nagar, Anna nagar, Barma nagar, Kamaraj salai, Ramasamy nagar, Kargil nagar, Periyar nagar, Perumal koil st, Pallavan nagar, Old Napalayam, Thulasi nagar and surrounding areas.

Ambattur area: Dharma nagar, Ayyapakkam, Kavarai st, Olympic colony, East Balaji nagar and surrounding areas.

Guindy area: Madipakkam, Nandambakkam, Alandur, Ramapuram, Puzhuthivakkam, Moovarasampet, St. Thomas Mount, Guindy, Rajbhavan, Adambakkam, Nanganallur areas.

Anna Salai area: Triplicane high road, Padavattamman st, Nagamani st and surrounding areas.