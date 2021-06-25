STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

40 pharma companies have shown interest in anti-COVID drug 2-DG, says DRDO

As of July 17, 40 companies have expressed interest to manufacture it and the applications are being processed, said R Sankara Narayanan, Additional Solicitor General representing DRDO

Published: 25th June 2021 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan release first batch of Anti-COVID drug 2DG developed by DRDO

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan releasing the first batch of Anti-COVID drug 2DG developed by DRDO (File photo | ANI)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Friday submitted to a bench of the Madras High Court that it had invited an Expression of Interest (EoI) to produce its 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), a drug to treat COVID-19 patients, and 40 pharmaceutical companies have shown interest in manufacturing it.

The DRDO had given the licence to make this drug to only one pharma company, Dr Reddy's Laboratories. The petitioner D Saravanan, a resident of Chennai, had sought the court to direct the authorities to provide a licence to several medical companies that might bring the price down of the drug when many lives are being lost.

R Sankara Narayanan, Additional Solicitor General representing DRDO, submitted during Friday's hearing that the EoI for manufacturing of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) has been invited by uploading the offer on the web. As of July 17, 40 companies have expressed their interest to manufacture it and the applications are being processed, he added.

However, the bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and TV Thamilselvi asked the Additional Solicitor General to get instructions on the time limit required for processing the applications and issuing final orders concerning the transfer to the selected companies.

The bench also brought to the notice of the central government counsel the treatment provided by Dr Anandayya of Krishnapatnam in Nellore district.

"The efforts of Dr Anandayya, who prepares the medicine and offers it to a large number of people every day, free of cost, especially, when hospitals and doctors are minting money even out of this pandemic situation, need to be lauded and this court appreciates the yeoman service rendered by him," observed the bench.

The counsel in reply said that the medicine is currently under research by the ICMR.

The bench directed the central government to submit the final report to the bench prior to adjourning it for the final hearing next week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DRDO 2-DG COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp