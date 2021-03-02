Jeppiar’s daughter, former staff booked for financial fraud

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch has registered a case against five people including former employees of late educationalist Jeppiar and one of his daughters on charges of stealing the land documents of Jeppiar’s wife Remibai and pledging it for Rs 5 crore.

The case has been booked based on a complaint by one N Kannan, who holds Power of Attorney for Remibai. Police said that Jeppiar’s daughter Sheela Babu Manoharan is believed to be behind the fraud and made Jose and Justin, who are brothers, steal the documents of the property located at Royapettah. The Entrustment Document Fraud-II wing of CCB has registered a case under four different sections and further investigations are underway.