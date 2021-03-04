STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Making of a Biryani master

Serving the hungry, being part of the process, and being loyal to his customers are the secrets to S Abdul Samad’s success

Published: 04th March 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Abdul Samad, CEO of SS hyderabad biriyani. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Abdul Samad, CEO of SS hyderabad biriyani. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Kannalmozhi Kabilan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are many statements that could ideally describe the laboured life of S Abdul Samad What you sow, so you reap; what goes around, comes around; Insha Allah; mother knows best. But, if you had to pick just one, it’d probably be ‘strife maketh a man’. And his thallu vandi-to-global restaurant chain story too. The man behind the success that is SS Hyderabad Biryani would not be where he is now, if not for the fire that ravaged his father’s poultry factory and changed the nature of their lives overnight.

Forced to become enterprising, it was his mother’s culinary skills born of the experience generations of her family had gained in the palace of Mysuru that Abdul turned to. In the summer of 1995, three years after the fire, after a prolonged period of search and salvation and a succession of kind encounters, he set up his first thallu vandi selling chicken pakoda.

It took another three years for him to move to the biryani business. The kind where there’s one man with a katta pai full of heavy biryani packages, delighting the hungry merchants of Richi Street and ravenous swimmers near Marina with meaty goodness. In the years that followed, he did move on to take a day job in the marketing world, while also handling party orders for his biryani that had by then garnered a solid word-of-mouth reputation.

It was in 2003 that Abdul’s biryani enterprise found a mortar-and-brick home in Perambur. And there has been no looking back since. While the going had certainly not been easy by any means, trust in his mother’s recipe that he had worked hard to master, faith in God and earnest eagerness in doing his part in the scheme of things and doing it well at that is what has kept him going, he says. Here’s an excerpt from the conversation.

Biryani might have still been a novelty when you started out. But what has made you thrive in the business for so many years, amid such competition?
I was a field worker from the start; that’s what helped me survive the competition. When I was selling biryani in Richi Street, people did come back to my biryani master to get him to make the same food for them. But it wasn’t the same. My mother used to say “You be there through the entire food-making process. Make use of what I gave you, what the cook offered and what you saw fit in both and make a distinct recipe. No one should know what you do to make the biryani taste this way.

But it should be unique.” Even in those days, I used to give a sufficient quantity of rice in each biryani packet. Because people should bless you from the heart after eating and not feel cheated. I would pack rice till it looks enough to my eyes; you take it in your hands and it will feel heavy. People began buying one packet for two. This made my biryani stand out. Even today, there is no measure; people still buy one packet for two.

You have had many principles and ideologies define your work. But, what stands out the most?
When I spoke at an event in Bangkok recently, they asked me what is quality to me. Others would say it is in the key ingredients, flavours... But that’s not it. It’s working in such a way that you know god is watching. Because the customer wouldn’t know what I put in the food when I serve it. But He is watching. And that’s the challenge I present to all restaurants. At least after this pandemic, I ask them to give up adding colours and Ajinomoto (MSG) to food. Today, some chef or master might do it to a stranger; but, the same thing is being done to his kin by someone else. This is how it works.

Beyond good food, what would you like your business to stand for?
The idea is to give. In our big outlets in the city, we plan to provide sanitary napkin dispensers in the women’s restrooms; so that it comes in handy during emergencies. Besides this, we plan to introduce a food bank at every one of our outlets. On my part, I will provide ten packets of biryani. Those in need can approach the counter and they will be offered food from this bank. The public can contribute to this effort too, adding the food they can to the bank. In other restaurants, they will give away food to the needy only after they have attended to the customers. Here, it’s the needy we address first.

CHICKEN FRY THE SS WAY
While all of SS Hyderabad Biryani’s outlets have maintained their standard menu with biryani,
tandoori and Indo-Chinese food on offer, the new outlet at Royapuram has stepped off this well-established mould. Shaped like a container unit (though you’re not likely to notice it with all the decor), this outlet features a SS special food court on the ground floor and a small party hall above it. The
food court, besides providing SS staples, also offers SS Halal Fried Chicken; and burgers, fries
and the like.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp