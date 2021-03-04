Plea for Tambaram-Velachery Metro gains momentum

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Assembly elections, residents of Tambaram have two major demands. This includes construction of 15-km long metro railway line on Tambaram-Velachery route and upgrading Tambaram Municipality into an independent Corporation.

“Tambaram has a massive urban population that travels to parts of Chennai and if the metro project fructifies, it would turn out to be extremely beneficial. This has been our proposal for several years, it was said that a feasibility study is ongoing. This project must concretely take shape,” says Sathish Kumar, a local resident.

Recently, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam announced that a Detailed Feasibility Study was underway for the proposed Tambaram and Velachery metro railway line. A second important demand is to upgrade Tambaram Municipality into a Corporation comprising of nearby areas, including Chromepet. Pallavaram residents too have demanded for the same.

“The municipality is densely populated and surrounding it, there are so many residential localities which are still under Town Panchayats. Upgrading it to a Corporation will improve the services of Solid Waste Management, Water Supply, Public Health, and Underground Sewage connection, which is lacking in many houses,” says Dayanand Krishnan, a resident of Chitlapakkam. “If Tambaram becomes a Corporation, it would directly get funds for water supply scheme and infrastructure will be improved uniformly across various localities under it,” adds Dayanand.