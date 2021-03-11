STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A carnival for the adventurous

If you are looking for ways to spend this weekend with a well-balanced concoction of adrenaline, action and adventure, here’s where you can head to.

Published: 11th March 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you are looking for ways to spend this weekend with a well-balanced concoction of adrenaline, action and adventure, here’s where you can head to. Wild Warrior, one of India’s leading adventure racing brands will be organising the Wild Warrior Adventure Carnival 2021 at The Farm on Old Mahabalipuram Road. “We have been organising events – obstacle course races, triathlons, trail runs and adventure races across the country for four years now.

During the pandemic, we also organised several digital fitness and running events. The upcoming carnival is our first physical race in the city after the pandemic-induced lockdown. We are excited to put on a good show and are looking forward to hosting it,” enthuses mountaineer Varun Gunaseelan, co-founder of Wild Warrior.

The company was founded in 2018 by Varun along with former tennis player Somdev Devvarman, obstacle course racer Vikram Aditya Menon, and sports events management expert Arun Karthik. The fourth edition of the adventure racing event will feature three unique obstacle course races. “We will have Contender– a 2-km course with over 20 challenging obstacles.

The winners of the category will qualify for the Asian OCR Championship in the Philippines,” details Varun. Tribe, a 2-km course with 20 easy to moderate obstacles, and Wilde- Beest, an endurance obstacle race — a 10 km course with 100 obstacles, where the aim is to complete the course and earn a finisher’s medal – will also be part of the event. Besides the obstacle races, the carnival will also feature rock climbing, standup paddling, slacklining, animal flow and ultimate Frisbee, among others.

A line-up of live music performances and stalls with a delectable menu are sure to leave the participants spoiled for choice, tells the organiser. “The events will be completely conducted outdoors and will be spread over a 50-acre property. The race will be capped at 250 participants. We will also be ensuring there is no crowding at the start line. All safety protocols will be followed,” he says.

Registration details
Registrations to be done online. The registration fee is Rs 2,200 per race entry for contenders and Rs 1,800 per race entry for the noncompetitive category. The registration fee covers the entry to the event, access to the festival and an energy drink. Regular festival access tickets are priced at Rs 200. The minimum age to participate in the race is 14 years.

The race will be held at The Farm, OMR on March 13 and 14.

For details, email info@ wildwarriorrace.com or visit www.wildwarriorrace.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp