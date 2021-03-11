A carnival for the adventurous

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: If you are looking for ways to spend this weekend with a well-balanced concoction of adrenaline, action and adventure, here’s where you can head to. Wild Warrior, one of India’s leading adventure racing brands will be organising the Wild Warrior Adventure Carnival 2021 at The Farm on Old Mahabalipuram Road. “We have been organising events – obstacle course races, triathlons, trail runs and adventure races across the country for four years now.

During the pandemic, we also organised several digital fitness and running events. The upcoming carnival is our first physical race in the city after the pandemic-induced lockdown. We are excited to put on a good show and are looking forward to hosting it,” enthuses mountaineer Varun Gunaseelan, co-founder of Wild Warrior.

The company was founded in 2018 by Varun along with former tennis player Somdev Devvarman, obstacle course racer Vikram Aditya Menon, and sports events management expert Arun Karthik. The fourth edition of the adventure racing event will feature three unique obstacle course races. “We will have Contender– a 2-km course with over 20 challenging obstacles.

The winners of the category will qualify for the Asian OCR Championship in the Philippines,” details Varun. Tribe, a 2-km course with 20 easy to moderate obstacles, and Wilde- Beest, an endurance obstacle race — a 10 km course with 100 obstacles, where the aim is to complete the course and earn a finisher’s medal – will also be part of the event. Besides the obstacle races, the carnival will also feature rock climbing, standup paddling, slacklining, animal flow and ultimate Frisbee, among others.

A line-up of live music performances and stalls with a delectable menu are sure to leave the participants spoiled for choice, tells the organiser. “The events will be completely conducted outdoors and will be spread over a 50-acre property. The race will be capped at 250 participants. We will also be ensuring there is no crowding at the start line. All safety protocols will be followed,” he says.

Registration details

Registrations to be done online. The registration fee is Rs 2,200 per race entry for contenders and Rs 1,800 per race entry for the noncompetitive category. The registration fee covers the entry to the event, access to the festival and an energy drink. Regular festival access tickets are priced at Rs 200. The minimum age to participate in the race is 14 years.

The race will be held at The Farm, OMR on March 13 and 14.

For details, email info@ wildwarriorrace.com or visit www.wildwarriorrace.com