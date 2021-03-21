Explosives destroyed under Army supervision

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over seven tonnes of explosives seized 15 years ago were from steel melting plants in Gummidipoondi Sipcot is being destroyed under the supervision of experts from the Indian Army.

“On Friday, some 10 explosives were destroyed on trial basis and on Saturday 600 were destroyed in controlled explosion,” said a senior police officer. It was monitored by Lieutenant Colonel Anil Kumar. A senior police officer said that the explosives were allegedly used during several wars in West Asia and which were imported to India with tonnes of scrap material.

The incident came to light in 2006 when two children from Sri Lankan refugee camp jumped into the well and fished out a sack of weapons and explosives. While they were playing with the rocket launchers there was an explosion and the children got injured.

After the incident the then SP, Senthamaraikannan, initiated a search. They found several sacks of guns and ammunition and 1,628 explosive materials were seized. The case was heard at Poonamallee special court and the judge ordered the police to initiate the destruction and the cost is to be borne by the State government.