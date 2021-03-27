692 Air Warriors inducted into IAF

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six hundred and ninety two Air Warriors were inducted into the Indian Air Force after undergoing 64 weeks of rigorous and intensive training at Mechanical Training Institute.Air Commodore Vipul Singh. Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Tambaram, who was the chief guest during the passing out parade, complimented the newly inducted ‘Air Warriors’ on their immaculate turn-out and impressive drill movements.

He further added that Air Warriors must strive for professional excellence, keeping pace with the induction of the state-of-the-art aircraft, equipment and weapon systems in the IAF and aligning themselves with the operational philosophy of IAF, according to a release. He also advised them to maintain exemplary conduct at all times, in keeping with the ethos of the service, the release added.