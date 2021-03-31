Make way for an advanced MRI machine

Express News Service By

CHENNAI: The world’s most advanced 96-channel, 3 Tesla MRI has been commissioned at Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre by its managing director, VR Venkataachalam. This GE Signa scanner gives super image quality, detects even subtle abnormalities with its thin slices and high resolution, enabling superior patientcare.

Explaining its novel features, Dr Venkata Sai, Head of the Department of Radiology, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, said that with wide bore and audio visual effects, it helps patients overcome claustrophobia and anxiety.

Even obese persons can feel comfortable. It is silent and 50 per cent faster. It is equipped with dedicated imaging coils and provides high-end imaging services like epilepsy imaging, high quality paediatric neuroimaging, advanced nerve fibre tracking in the brain and functional MRI imaging. It can do in-depth examinations like tumour studies, musculoskeletal, foetal, cardiac imaging, vascular studies and MR mammogram, he added.