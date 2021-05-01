Counting of votes to start at 8 AM on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: 26 days after polling, votes of the sixteenth State Assembly elections will be counted on Sunday. It will begin at 8 am in 75 centres spread across the State, and round-wise results are likely to be declared every 30 minutes.

Safety measure in place

Stringent Covid-19 safety protocols have been put in place ahead of the counting. According to the Election Commission, only those who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines or having Covid-19 negative reports would be allowed into the centre. “All arrangements have been made. Surveillance cameras will be installed at each table to monitor the counting process,” said Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo.

Security measures in place

Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, which allow voters to verify whether their votes have been recorded correctly, will be used in all the polling booths. Such widespread use of the machine is a first in the State, sources said. Meanwhile, some opposition parties complained that unauthorised vehicles entered counting centres at a few places in the State.

Absence present

This is the first election in a long time held in the absence of M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa, two of the most influential political leaders in Tamil Nadu’s history. And political pundits opine that its outcome will set the tone for the state politics in the coming decades.

Incumbent Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who has been leading the government since February 2017, is seeking people’s mandate for a third term of AIADMK governance. Giving him a tough fight is DMK President M K Stalin, who is facing the election as the party’s chief ministerial candidate for the first time.

‘Don’t believe in exit-poll’

The AIADMK on Friday asked its cadre to not believe the exit-poll results. In a joint statement, AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami and coordinator O Panneerselvam said the exit-poll results were planted by the DMK to demoralise AIADMK cadre and to weaken their commitment towards their democratic responsibilities on the counting day.

Urging party functionaries and cadre to be vigilant on May 2, the AIADMK leaders asked chief agents and counting agents to leave the counting centres only after the declaration of final results of respective constituencies.

“In 2016 election also, exit-poll results were against the incumbent government. Within a few hours of counting, however, the AIADMK emerged victorious with a majority and formed government under the leadership of the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa,” said the statement.

Similarly, in a statement, DMK President MK Stalin urged party cadre to stay home and not gather at public places to celebrate the party victory on Sunday. “For me, the health of the cadre is more important than victory celebrations,” said the DMK president.

Skyview of poll

16,387 staff on counting duty

88,937 booths across the State

234 observers appointed by EC

6.29 crore voters in the State

4.58 crore exercised franchise

72.78% is voter turnout recorded

911 individuals on poll duty test positive

Chennai: The Chennai Corporation tested 911 people, including election officials and media persons on election duty. The tests were done after the Election Commissioner of India made it mandatory for anyone engaged in election duty to have either a negative Covid-19 report or to have received both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

‘Adhere to norms’

Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made by the ECI for vote counting on May 2, the Madras High Court directed party leaders in the State to adhere to the Covid-19 norms and also set an example for their cadres. The court adjourned the plea to May 5 for the Centre to file a report on the supply of drugs the State.

