Rs 5.6 crore worth red sanders seized

The container was found to have been meticulously filled with small pavement granite stones so as to camouflage the contraband red sanders .

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai seaport customs on Saturday seized 7.4 metric tonnes of prohibited red sanders consignment worth Rs 5.60 crore, destined to Taiwan under the guise of pavement stones, according to a release. Working on specific intelligence about smuggling of red sanders to South East Asian countries from where ultimately it lands to China, having largest international market for this endangered species, Customs officers under Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB) gathered intelligence across the seaport area, Container Freight Stations (CFSs) and around the places for over a week.

It was learnt that few containers destined to South East Asian countries, including Taiwan from Chennai port, were targeted for detailed inspection. SIIB officials zeroed in on a specific suspicious container having export cargo to Taiwan. It was found with unusual goods and detained at the port. Meanwhile, another team zeroed down on few export packages meant for stuffing in one of the Container Freight Station (CFS). The container was found to have been meticulously filled with small pavement granite stones so as to camouflage the contraband red sanders .

The goods declared for export in the Customs document i.e., pavement stones which were used as cover cargo and beneath this Red Sanders were concealed. Both the Red sanders and cover cargo were seized. The officials also tracked one of the export cargo, kept ready for loading in a container destined to Taiwan. Detailed exam revealed that it was stuffed with 103 logs weighing 1 MT of Red Sanders valued at Rs 60 lakh. The total quantity seized was about 7.4 MTs valued at Rs 5.60 crore, the release stated, adding that further investigation is on and officials are on the search for suspects involved.

Acting on tip off
Working on specific intelligence about smuggling of Red Sanders to South East Asian countries, Customs officers gathered intelligence for over a week

Gold worth Rs 57.75 Lakh seized at Chennai Airport
Chennai: The Chennai Air Customs have seized 1.2 kg of gold worth `57.75 lakh and arrested one person at Chennai Airport, according to a release. Working on a tip off, Mohamed Badurudeen (23) of Nagapattinam who arrived from Dubai by Emirates flight EK-544 was intercepted at the exit.

“He became nervous while his bags and a 55” LED TV he was carrying were taken up for examination. Two heavy black rectangular bars were found ingeniously concealed inside the TV speakers. The bars contained gold totaly weighing 1.2 kg and valuing Rs 57.75 lakh. The gold was seized and Badurudeen arrested,” the release added

