Former secretary to EPS appointed to key post

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senior IAS officer P Senthilkumar, one of the secretaries to former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has been appointed as the Principal Secretary/Officer on Special Duty (newly created position) in the Health and Family Welfare Department. The post will be in place for one year or till the need for it ceases. Senthilkumar had also earlier served as the Public Secretary.

Meanwhile, D Jagannathan, Commissioner of Disaster Management, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to Public and Rehabilitation Department. He replaces P Senthilkumar. Darez Ahmend, Executive Director, Guidance Bureau will assume charge as the Mission Director, National Health Mission while S Uma, Additional Collector (Development/ Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Ranipet) has been transferred and posted as Project Director, Tamil Nadu Health System Project.