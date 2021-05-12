STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Give special allowance for frontline workers: PMK

PMK urged the State government to provide special allowance to the medical frontline personnel for their dedicated service to treat Covid patients.

Published: 12th May 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

PMK founder S Ramadoss

PMK founder S Ramadoss (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: PMK urged the State government to provide special allowance to the medical frontline personnel for their dedicated service to treat Covid patients.

According to a press release, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said, “It is shocking to see the news reports of the deaths of medical frontline personnel, who have engaged themselves with a sense of commitment in the war against the coronavirus in the State. Their sacrifice is immeasurable.”

 He added that the work pressure on the medical personnel has increased since the amount of treatment needed for corona patients have increased threefold but new medical personnel haven’t been appointed. 
He further urged the State to take steps to provide a fair salary to the medical personnel. He also asked the Centre to increase the allotment of vaccines to TN by two-fold.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
frontline workers PMK S Ramadoss
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp