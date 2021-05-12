Give special allowance for frontline workers: PMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: PMK urged the State government to provide special allowance to the medical frontline personnel for their dedicated service to treat Covid patients.

According to a press release, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said, “It is shocking to see the news reports of the deaths of medical frontline personnel, who have engaged themselves with a sense of commitment in the war against the coronavirus in the State. Their sacrifice is immeasurable.”

He added that the work pressure on the medical personnel has increased since the amount of treatment needed for corona patients have increased threefold but new medical personnel haven’t been appointed.

He further urged the State to take steps to provide a fair salary to the medical personnel. He also asked the Centre to increase the allotment of vaccines to TN by two-fold.