STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Resident groups can now get jab at their doorstep as Chennai corporation opens bulk vaccination for 45+

The details required in the form to be filled are email, name of the nodal person, contact number, name of organisation or community, and address.

Published: 17th May 2021 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Beneficiaries wait in a long queue for vaccination against COVID-19

Beneficiaries wait in a long queue for vaccination against COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has announced that it would conducted special vaccination camps at doorsteps those staying in apartments, resident welfare associations and offices, if there is a group of 30 or more people. 

Dr Alby John, Deputy Commissioner of Health, Chennai Corporation, in his official handle, tweeted that if a company, apartment, resident welfare association or any group can mobilise over 30 people, aged above 45, special camps will be held. 

"Vaccination for below 45 age group will be held at a later date,” he said, in the tweet. 

The details required in the form to be filled are email, name of the nodal person, contact number, name of organisation or community, and address. The form further asks for the Chennai Corporation zone, number of persons aged above 45, preferred location for vaccination. 

Interested groups can find the form on this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfs_HEcq85uipsA0stMdt18yeM8GWT1dDhZ5BX5BwlbdgR4yw/viewform

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai corporation bulk vaccination programme special covid vaccination camps resident welfare associations in Chennai
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp