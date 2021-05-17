Resident groups can now get jab at their doorstep as Chennai corporation opens bulk vaccination for 45+

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has announced that it would conducted special vaccination camps at doorsteps those staying in apartments, resident welfare associations and offices, if there is a group of 30 or more people.

Dr Alby John, Deputy Commissioner of Health, Chennai Corporation, in his official handle, tweeted that if a company, apartment, resident welfare association or any group can mobilise over 30 people, aged above 45, special camps will be held.

"Vaccination for below 45 age group will be held at a later date,” he said, in the tweet.

The details required in the form to be filled are email, name of the nodal person, contact number, name of organisation or community, and address. The form further asks for the Chennai Corporation zone, number of persons aged above 45, preferred location for vaccination.

Interested groups can find the form on this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfs_HEcq85uipsA0stMdt18yeM8GWT1dDhZ5BX5BwlbdgR4yw/viewform