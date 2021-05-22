STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BIHER gets ranked number one

Published: 22nd May 2021

The rankings were conducted by Scimago Institute and Elsevier

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City-based Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research (BIHER) is ranked as the number one private university in the country by the SCImago Institutions Rankings - 2021. The ranking is focused on the research activities of the institutions and the analysis is based on indicators like the quality of academic research output, innovation outputs, and societal impact.

With its programmes in Engineering, Environmental Science, Computer Science, Physics and Astronomy, getting the number one ranking in India, BIHER is the only private university in India to have the largest number of top-ranked programmes. It is the only private university in the Top 10 in India list. The SCImago Institutions Ranking 2021 also places BIHER as the top Indian university in research and as the only private university from India in the list of top 300 global universities in research.

J Sundeep Anand, president, BIHER, said that securing several top positions among Indian and global universities in The SCImago Rankings 2021 and being recognised as a leader in research among all universities in India is an outstanding achievement. BIHER has recently set aside `10 million as the seed capital to its research wing to fund 100 research projects from various fields.

