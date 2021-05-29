In-house vaccination initiative gets good response from PwDs in Chennai

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation’s move to vaccinate People with Disabilities (PwDs) at their houses for Covid-19 has received a great response. Many disabled residents said that they are thankful to the civic body for vaccinating them at their houses as they were unable to get to a vaccination centre.

Sankar Babu (44) from Ambattur said that he registered with the Corporation’s helpline and officials immediately reached his house. “It was hard for me to visit a vaccination centre due to my physical disability. I thank December 3 Movement president Deepak Nathan and Chief Minister MK Stalin for making this happen,” said Babu.

Similarly, Sivabalan Elangovan, another city resident, said his disabled sister-in-law got her vaccination at her doorstep. “The Corporation has done a tremendous job and should be appreciated. I booked through the helpline and received the jab the next day,” he said.

Another resident told Express that he was vaccinated in his three-wheeler scooter itself, as he was waiting at a vaccination centre. “I did not have to go inside,” he said. The civic body has been vaccinating people with different types of disability such as cerebral palsy and other conditions. PwDs can call the helpline number 18004250111 or 97007 99993.

How did this happen?

The idea to vaccinate PwDs at their houses was floated by several rights activists including the State president of the December 3 Movement Deepak. “On April 25, I wrote a Facebook post on this idea and received huge support from people. Later, Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore took up the subject. He even asked me for suggestions before drafting his letter to the PM,” Deepak told Express.

Later, Deepak said that he had an opportunity to meet Stalin during an event for PwDs, and he put forth this idea to the CM itself. His proposal was quickly implemented after that. “It took the support of many people to achieve this but this needs to be implemented everywhere in Tamil Nadu and not just in Chennai,” he says.