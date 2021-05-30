Chennai corporation uploads details of grocery stores offering home delivery to official website

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To help residents access groceries from May 31, the city corporation has uploaded a list of licensed vendors offering home delivery services on its website here, and also in its mobile app.

According to a chennai corporation release on Sunday, the website will have details of the vendors classified into small stores and supermarkets along with their contact details and addresses.

So far, 2,197 vendors have been given vehicle permits to sell provisions and steps are being taken to permit up to 7500 licensed vendors through the zonal offices, the release said.