STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai, are you in ‘the write circle’?

A cross-country platform for writers, The Write Circle launched its Chennai Chapter on Friday.

Published: 31st May 2021 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

The platform’s Chennai chapter was launched on Friday

The platform’s Chennai chapter was launched on Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Since the lockdown of 2020, there’s been no dearth of virtual webinars, panel discussions, live interactions and lectures. The frequency has just grown multifold.

A new addition to the existing list is a conversation series, The Write Circle, an initiative of Prabha Khaitan Foundation, a Kolkata-based non-profit trust. A cross-country platform for writers, The Write Circle launched its Chennai Chapter on Friday. “The Write Circle strives to bring together authors and their readers in an informal and engaging setting.

The sessions are structured around the life and works of the author featured in that particular session, followed by an interaction with the audience. Starting its journey from Jaipur, the platform now has sessions across India, and even overseas, in Oxford, Birmingham, New York and Oslo. We have plenty of authors in our portfolio and will be having one session every alternate month,” said Anindita Chatterjee, executive trustee of the foundation.

The debut session of the series featured author Amish Tripathi in conversation with blogger Vidya Gajapathi Raju. The hour-long session briefly captured his decade-long journey, his creative process and his reverence for Indian mythology. “When I wrote my first book, I was doubtful if it would even get published. There were general remarks, saying it was intense and a long-read. Today, having published nine books, I can confidently say that a major chunk of my readers constitute youngsters and they love mythology. I believe that every story has to convey a philosophy and that’s the driving force behind my writing. I want to impart cultural wisdom to readers,” he said.

Amish also spoke about the unsung heroes in mythology and promised to bring them to life in his stories. “There’s so much that’s documented by our ancestors but we have so little access to it. The more we unearth, the more stories we can discover and take it to people. My book on Suheldev, and the battle of Bahraich is one such. I’m currently working on the fourth book of the Ram Chandra series, tentatively titled War of Lanka. I will also be writing about King Rajendra Chola,” he shared. The foundation also plans to bring Kalam a platform to discuss Hindi literature, in Chennai. The conversation culminated in an interactive session with literature lovers and his fans. Follow Prabha Khaitan Foundation on YouTube.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Chennai The Write Circle
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp