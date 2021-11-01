STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relief for commuters as civic body puts off road cuts during monsoon

Officials instruct staff to barricade roads where work is ongoing, take safety precautions

Stormwater drain works being carried out at Baba Nagar at Villivakkam in Chennai on Sunday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Nirupama Viswanathan
CHENNAI:  The city corporation is to put off approvals for road cuts until deemed urgent during the monsoon season, amidst complaints of bad roads. The corporation had taken up work on the integrated storm water drain project for the Kosasthalaiyar basin, which includes constructing stormwater drains in the northern parts of the city.

Work that began in July for the long-term project is scheduled for completion in three years. “For these areas, we have given instructions for barricading and undertaking all safety arrangements to prevent any untoward incidents during the monsoon,” a senior corporation official told TNIE. 

The civic body has also advised line departments like Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and TANGEDCO to complete work at the earliest and relay roads so as to cause minimal inconvenience. “We will not be issuing road cut permissions unless absolutely necessary,” the official said. 

"In Manapakkam, seven streets of Marvel riverview were dug up for laying water supply pipes and drainage infrastructure. Although the works have been completed, the roads have not been handed back to the corporation for relaying. 

“Cab drivers refuse to take rides because of the condition of the roads. This is a matter of concern for families of sick residents and senior citizens. We regularly see people falling on the streets and the situation will only worsen during rains,” said Nagarajan, a resident. 

TNIE had reported that in Perungudi, a 60-feet-wide road has been dug up in the middle for Metro Water to lay underground pipes carrying surplus sewage to the Perungudi treatment plant. On EVK Sampath Road, work by TANGEDCO resulted in bad roads, causing trouble to commuters.

It was only closed on Saturday following complaints. In some cases like Trustpuram 8th Street, the roads that have been relaid are of poor quality. In Adyar’s Padmanabha Nagar, the road scrapped to be relaid has not been done even after three weeks. 
 

