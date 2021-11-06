Cops crack down on cracker norm violators 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police on Thursday booked over 2,100 cases against people for bursting crackers beyond the stipulated time. Chennai police alone registered 758 cases.

Police booked cases under Section 284 of IPC and the violators were later released on station bail. “Nearly 800 people were nabbed and booked. They were let go with a warning,” said a senior police officer. The State had asked people to burst crackers between 6-7 am and 7-8 pm on Deepavali day.

The city police also booked 239 cases against cracker shops for failing to get licence and installing safety gear. On Thursday alone, 32 shops were booked and sealed. The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services master control room in Chennai received over 169 distress calls on Thursday of which over 142 were cracker-related, said an officer. “No major accidents or deaths were reported in Chennai during Deepavali celebrations.”

In Kilpauk MCH, 30 people including 5 children were brought in with burn injuries. Meanwhile, at Stanley GH, 21 persons including seven children were admitted with burn injuries. Three persons have suffered more than 45 per cent burns, the hospital said. About 28 cases of minor injuries were reported at the Government Eye Hospital in Egmore.