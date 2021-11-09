Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Kumaravelu, a police constable attached to a police station in North Chennai, has not been home for the past two days since the rain started in the city.

He stays with his family in Kondithope police quarters, which are now waterlogged. While Kumaravelu has been busy saving the residents of low-lying areas, his family is stranded.

Like Kumaravelu, hundreds of personnel from the Police Department and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) have decided to stay at their workplaces, instead of visiting their families.

“I am worried about my family but I am sure they will get help soon; I have to focus on my work now,” said S Kumaravelu.

He is not the only one, fire officer Muthu Veerapan from Red Hills and his team have evacuated people, who live alongside the river before water was released from the Puzhal lake.

“My house is in Royapuram and with the situation in hand, I cannot go home and come back to work every day. My team and I are staying at the fire station. I have not spoken to my kids and wife properly in the past few days but just texted them saying I am fine,” said Veerapan.

Senthil Kumar, attached to the police station in East Zone, was on a waterlogged street with water till his hip on Sunday night.

He yelled for four hours to divert vehicles. On Monday, he had a sore throat.

“I cannot go home. Though I am sick, I can be of use at the police station,” he said.

Several women police have been leaving their children with their parents and reporting to duty every day. Indrani (34) (name changed) is one of them.

“From diverting vehicles on streets to placing barricades near potholes and drainage openings, we are busy working. One day, my children will be proud of my work,” she said.

Another police constable from Pondy Bazaar said his family had gone to their native place for Deepavali and he was supposed to bring them back on Monday.

“As the rain started, I could not ask for leave. Every day, there is work. On Monday, we rescued two octogenarians from Mambalam; they were alone when water entered their house,” said the constable.

A 35-year-old man attached to the TNFRS from Thiruvallur district rescued a man who was about to be drowned near the Kosasthalaiyar river on Monday.

However, he is unable to bring his family out of the quarters since it’s surrounded by water.

“My children want me by their side. But I have to stay at the fire station with my colleagues,” said the fire personnel.