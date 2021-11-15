100 years on, no community certificates or pattas for these Irular families

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty-eight Irular tribal families living in Vittilapuram village of Chengalpattu district lack community certificates and land rights, despite the State and Central governments coming up with schemes to provide them the same.

These tribals live in makeshift houses made of hay on poramboke lands that are encircled by private plots which had come up recently. Their houses could not withstand the recent rains and they also lack toilets.

When TNIE visited this village, the tribals said they have lived there for three generations and for more than a 100 years, but still lack basic amenities. “By 2018, all open lands surrounding our village turned into private plots and our entry and exits were blocked. The plot owners do not allow us to pass even when we have to carry a body for funeral,” said Kannan, who is 80-years-old. “Once, a private plot owner fenced his boundaries and locked the door of the fence, and we were trapped for four days,” added Jaya, a tribal woman.

The tribals are labourers in farmlands of dominant caste people in the locality and have also enrolled under the MGNREGA scheme. “Without toilets, we are forced to defecate in the open near the lakeside,” said Jaya. These tribals do not have electricity connections as well, putting them at the risk of encountering reptiles at night. The main demand of the tribals is for authorities to just ensure that basic schemes such as Swacch Bharat and PMAY housing projects reach their hamlet.

“We will be happy if these basic schemes are provided. We are ready to move to any other locality in the same village too. We want housing within the village as all children here go to a school nearby,” said Mari, another tribal woman from the hamlet.

When contacted, revenue officials with the district collectorate told TNIE, “We will visit the hamlet and check if it is a place where housing and patta can be given. If not, we will identify other lands for them and issue patta after funds are released.”