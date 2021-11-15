Covid-19 restrictions extended till November 30 in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry, Chief Minister M K Stalin extended the Covid-19 restrictions and protocols till November 30. Possibilities of the spread of communicable disease during the Northeast monsoon were also taken into consideration before making the decision.

According to a press statement from the State government, the existing Standard Operative Procedure (SoP) such as using hand sanitiser with dispenser, thermal scanning, and social distancing should be followed at the commercial establishments till November 30.

To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the test-track-treat-vaccination and Covid-19 appropriate behaviour should be strictly implemented across the State. Those above the age of 18 are to be vaccinated and the people, who got the first dose, should be given the second dose.

The statement further reads that during the rainy season, the general public living in low-lying areas should move to nearby relief camps. They should avoid going to the areas having stagnant water and bathing in rivers and tanks. Also, people should drink boiled water to prevent contracting water-borne diseases. The chief minister further requested the public to extend their cooperation to the government restrictions and regulations to eradicate coronavirus.

