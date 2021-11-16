STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMD issues red alert for Chennai for November 19, predicts heavy rains

The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Chennai and its adjoining districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts on the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put Chennai on a red alert for Friday (November 19).

The weather agency has also predicted rainfall in Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai and delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

According to the bulletin by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai, the low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Andaman Sea now lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move westwards and reach west-central and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu coasts on November 18, 2021.

Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are especially likely to bear the brunt of the impact.

The rainfall activity across Tamil Nadu will peak on Wednesday and Thursday, with the latter expected to witness isolated heavy showers for the next 24 hours, and then through Friday and Saturday. 

However, the rainfall activity across Tamil Nadu will peak on Wednesday and Thursday, with heavy to very heavy showers particularly set to lash isolated parts of its northern coastal region. The IMD has issued an orange alert over the state on November 17-18, with the advisory urging residents to ‘be prepared for rough conditions.

It was not just Chennai Rains talking of a heavy rainfall risk in Chennai. Another popular weather blogger Pradeep John aka Tamil Nadu Weatherman also tweeted about the possibility in his Tuesday morning post: With 40 hrs to go till 18th November morning (start of event). Slowly the probability of heavy rains for Chennai is increasing. We can confirm it in 24 hrs, so need one more day to freeze."

