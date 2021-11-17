STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

50 boats, 689 motor pumps kept ready as Chennai braces for next bout of heavy rains

Several streets in the city witnessed temporary water stagnation after the rains on Wednesday

Published: 17th November 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Dark clouds loom over the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour on Wednesday Evening . (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Dark clouds loom over the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour on Wednesday Evening . (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the city expected to witness another bout of rains from Wednesday evening, the Chennai Corporation has placed motor pumps in low-lying areas to tackle waterlogging.

Officials said a total of 689 motor pumps including 448 owned by the corporation, 199 rented motor pumps and 37 from other associations have been deployed across the city. Of these, 22 motor pumps have more than 100 horse power and 28 have more than 50 HP, meaning water would be drained out faster.

“Work to remove blocked plastic and other waste is also being carried out and a total of 5700 metric tonnes of garbage is being removed from various parts of the city on a daily basis. Further, directions have been given to desilt all the silt catch pits as well as stormwater drains,” a senior official with the corporation said.

ALSO READ: Scary 36 hours ahead for battered Chennai as another low pressure area nears coast

While the water has receded in most of the roads and low-lying areas such as Velachery, the second spell of rains would be a challenge for the city.

Several streets such as Pari Road, Thiruvalluvar Salai in Mogappair and a small stretch outside the metro station in Anna Nagar witnessed temporary water stagnation after the rains on Wednesday. Water draining work would be done rightaway whenever they receive complaints, officials said.

“We also are in coordination with the fisheries department and more than 50 boats are ready to be deployed in low-lying areas. The boats will be available if there is a requirement,” said an official.

In this regard, a meeting was called at Ripon Buildings by Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. The Commissioner also inspected the culverts and stormwater drains near Ashok Pillar and several other places on 100 Feet Road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai rains
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp