50 boats, 689 motor pumps kept ready as Chennai braces for next bout of heavy rains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the city expected to witness another bout of rains from Wednesday evening, the Chennai Corporation has placed motor pumps in low-lying areas to tackle waterlogging.

Officials said a total of 689 motor pumps including 448 owned by the corporation, 199 rented motor pumps and 37 from other associations have been deployed across the city. Of these, 22 motor pumps have more than 100 horse power and 28 have more than 50 HP, meaning water would be drained out faster.

“Work to remove blocked plastic and other waste is also being carried out and a total of 5700 metric tonnes of garbage is being removed from various parts of the city on a daily basis. Further, directions have been given to desilt all the silt catch pits as well as stormwater drains,” a senior official with the corporation said.

While the water has receded in most of the roads and low-lying areas such as Velachery, the second spell of rains would be a challenge for the city.

Several streets such as Pari Road, Thiruvalluvar Salai in Mogappair and a small stretch outside the metro station in Anna Nagar witnessed temporary water stagnation after the rains on Wednesday. Water draining work would be done rightaway whenever they receive complaints, officials said.

“We also are in coordination with the fisheries department and more than 50 boats are ready to be deployed in low-lying areas. The boats will be available if there is a requirement,” said an official.

In this regard, a meeting was called at Ripon Buildings by Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. The Commissioner also inspected the culverts and stormwater drains near Ashok Pillar and several other places on 100 Feet Road.