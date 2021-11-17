Bribed cops allow prostitution, booked

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case against two police inspectors based on a complaint that they amassed lakhs of rupees while serving in the Anti-Vice Squad (AVS). The FIR said the inspectors were in contact with brothel owners and received bribes to permit prostitution.

The two city police inspectors were identified as Saravanan, of Arumbakkam Law & Order, and Sam Vincent, of Kilpauk, Crime. The FIR said they served in the AVS between January and May 2018. Sam Vincent’s jurisdiction was the Sub-Urban Unit of AVS (Unit-ll) in Chennai, while Saravanan’s was the Chennai City AVS.

The DVAC registered a case under Section 13(2)r/w 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and searched their premises. After the search DVAC officials seized 17 incriminating documents from Sam Vincent’s house. Meanwhile, eight incriminating documents, fixed deposits worth Rs 18.5 lakh, and Rs 2,50,000 cash were seized from Saravanan.

The FIR said the officers “conducted criminal misconduct and irregularities in their regular office and had been found in nexus with the brothel-keepers and thereby they alleged to have obtained pecuniary advantage from the brothel keepers.”

“The duo had a close nexus with one ‘Tailor Ravi’ and ‘Poonga Venkatesan’, who were notorious brothel-keepers in the city. Tailor Ravi is a gangster who has been running a prostitution racket in Chennai for the past several years,” the FIR added.

Tailor Ravi, who was caught in November 2018, had been hiding from the Chennai police for eight years. Sources said Tailor Ravi and Poonga Venkatesan were not arrested by the officers during their tenure as they were receiving bribes from the brother keepers.