Chennai Metro warns people of fake job offers

The Chennai Metro Rail has warned people about the fake job offers put up on social media by unscrupulous and unauthorised agencies.

Published: 21st November 2021 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Metro

Chennai Metro (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

“CMRL absolutely dissociates itself from this false recruitment campaign and the Metro has not authorised any individual or firm or agency to carry out recruitment on its behalf,” the statement said. Job vacancies in CMRL are notified in widely-circulated local and national employment newspapers (both in English/Tamil) and also on CMRL’s official website www.chennaimetrorail.org/careers, the agency said.

